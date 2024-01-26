Depot After Dark: Steelers Standard, Teryl Austin’s Ranking, Gentry On Tomlin Vs. Harbaugh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Standard

The latest episode of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ongoing series The Standard dropped Thursday evening. It covered the final few games of the team’s season, including their playoff loss to Buffalo, but also highlighted the Steelers’ scouting staff as they made their way to the final games of the college football season along with the College Gridiron Showcase.

This episode focuses on Dan Colbert, driving from the MAC Championship Game to the Big Ten Title Game in the same day and Jarrod Highberger, hired as an area scout last year.

Watch the full episode below.

Opportunity knocks ✊ Check out the newest episode of The Standard ⤵️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2024

Teryl Austin’s Ranking

According to one analyst’s ranking, DC Teryl Austin deserves his reported two-year contract extension. Steven Patton ranked the 32 defensive coordinators this season with Austin taking third place, only trailing New Orleans’ Dennis Allen and Cleveland’s Jim Schwartz.

🚨 Defensive Play Caller Rankings 🚨 The AFC Championship game will feature two top 10 defensive play callers in Macdonald and Spagnuolo. Half of the defensive coaches with a score below zero have either been dismissed or mutually parted ways. pic.twitter.com/sgRZHrNO3j — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) January 25, 2024

His criteria is a bit difficult to parse, many factors going into his final ranking. And it offers a handful of curious results, ranking Brian Flores as one of the league’s worst coordinators despite the Vikings having a solid season defensively, finishing 13th in points per game allowed.

Of course, Mike Tomlin has a heavy hand in the defensive game planning and play calling, making Austin’s ranking even murkier. Still, the Steelers’ defense finished sixth in scoring this season.

Gentry On Harbaugh

Probably more relevant for Ravens or Michigan Depot but a nugget from ex-Steelers TE Zach Gentry on new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Gentry played for Harbaugh at Michigan and described the quirks of playing for him but noted he and Mike Tomlin have similar philosophies even if their styles are much different.

“There’s more similarities than differences. They’re both really good leaders of men is one way I’d put it,” Gentry said. “The night before the game, they’re talking about really pertinent information and making sure everybody is locked in.”

Gentry then discussed their differences and Harbaugh’s penchant to talk about history and make the team listen to his music.

Did you miss TEAM Talk yesterday? Joe and Sam were joined by Zach Gentry and he talked about the difference between Harbaugh and Tomlin. Catch TEAM Talk weekdays at 4 on ESPN Radio 101.7 FM The TEAM, https://t.co/8JRa86S8u8, or The TEAM apps pic.twitter.com/1v3eaAO8Gq — ESPN Albuquerque 101.7FM The TEAM (@1017theteam) January 25, 2024

Tomlin and Harbaugh will meet later this year when the Steelers host the Chargers during the regular season.