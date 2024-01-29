Depot After Dark: Kuntz Honored By Duquesne, Ravens DC Receiving Interest, AB Expresses Remorse

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 28.

KUNTZ HONORED BY DUQUESNE

LS Christian Kuntz has been with the Steelers since 2020 and has been remarkably consistent since winning the job. He entered the NFL in 2017 after going undrafted out of Duquesne University. He was a linebacker there and was named an All-American in three seasons, just the seventh time that a Duquesne player has received that honor. He was named to Duquesne Athletics’ Hall of Fame back in December, and on Friday was officially inducted. His path to becoming a starter in the NFL was not traditional, but it speaks to his perserverance and dedication to his dream.

Kuntz finished his time at Duquesne with a school-record 30.5 sacks and 71.5 tackles for loss. He began his work as a long snapper at Duquesne, but pivoted to focusing on that full-time after going undrafted and struggling to stick to an NFL roster as a linebacker.

RAVENS DC RECEIVING INTEREST

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ loss in the AFC Championship Game, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is reportedly receiving interest from both of the two teams with vacancies at head coach. Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders have interest, and followed that up with a report on X that Macdonald would be meeting with Washington Commanders leadership on Monday night.

Macdonald has served as the Ravens’ DC for two seasons and helped forge one of the league’s best defenses over that time. The Ravens allowed a league-low 16.1 points per game in 2023. Over his tenure, the Ravens have allowed 16 points per game to the Steelers over four games.

Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is scheduled to meet Monday night with Commanders’ owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and other Washington leadership, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2024

AB EXPRESSES REMORSE

During the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, former Steelers superstar WR Antonio Brown tweeted out a photo of himself and QB Ben Roethlisberger in their Pro Bowl jerseys together. The caption was somewhat cryptic, but appeared to be a sign of remorse from Brown. This isn’t the first time he has done this with similar instances in the past. The caption reads, “Never Get A Divorce BenAB.” Brown was traded to the Raiders in 2019 following the 2018 season finale in which he was benched for missing practices.