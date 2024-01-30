Depot After Dark: Hall Of Fame Class, Pickens’ Top Plays, Ryan Clark On Career Transition

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 29.

Hall of Fame Draft

On this day in 1974, the Steelers had a Hall of Fame draft. Literally. Four Hall of Famers from the greatest draft in NFL history. WR Lynn Swann in the first round, LB Jack Lambert in the second, WR John Stallworth in the fourth, and C Mike Webster in the fifth.

Add in S Donnie Shell as an undrafted free agent and future Hall of Famer, and you get the group that boosted Pittsburgh to their dynasty. The Steelers won their first Super Bowl in 1974, doing so again in 1975, 1978, and 1979. A class that will never be matched again. Ever.

On this day in 1974, we drafted four Hall of Famers. 📝: https://t.co/swZngqu1Z7 pic.twitter.com/sGB3oMdq1f — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) January 29, 2024

Pickens Top Plays

The Steelers’ account compiled an 11-minute video of WR George Pickens’ best plays from his sophomore season, ending the year leading Pittsburgh in receptions and yards and tied with Diontae Johnson for the most touchdowns on the team. He ended the year on a strong note with big-time performances in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan Clark Talks Career Transition

Former Steelers’ safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark joined the Black and Brown podcast to discuss his transition from playing football to talking about the game on television.

He laid out his switch from the field to the analyst chair, noting he worked at his craft just as he did on the field. He also credited getting an early start on broadcasting was critical.

“I wasn’t as good at football at the beginning as I was at the height of my career,” Clark told the show. “Nor was I good at this as I am now…but I started early. I was the first active football player to have a TV contract. Did that my last two years.”

It’s a model many players today now follow, easier to do in today’s world of podcasts. Cam Heyward has gotten involved in broadcasting for the last several years, potentially setting up a post-playing career covering the game.

Check out the whole podcast below.