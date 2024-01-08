Depot After Dark: Glazer On Tomlin, Kordell Stewart Recognized, Jaguars Player Responds To Pittsburgh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Glazer On Tomlin

Though any questions over Mike Tomlin’s future have essentially gone away, especially now that Pittsburgh is in the playoffs, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer offered a brief confirmation that Tomlin will be the Steelers’ coach next season. So long as he wants to.

“Mike Tomlin, it’ll be his choice if he goes back to the Steelers or not, but it’ll be his choice,” Glazer said during FOX’s pregame show.

There could be a lot of changes around the league coming soon. Let's check in with @JayGlazer's Coaching Carousel about those possible changes 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/gf3tFCqD2q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

Perhaps a little strange how much Glazer emphasized the choice was up to Tomlin as if there was question if Tomlin wanted to stay, but there’s no indication Tomlin will be anywhere else but Pittsburgh in 2024. At the least, he’s not getting fired nor traded.

Kordell Stewart Gets His Flowers

A cool video from former NFL RB Steven Jackson, who put together this piece on QB Kordell Stewart and his impact on the current NFL game. A literal “Slash” player who donned the nickname, Stewart was miscast in an area of pocket passers. Had he played in 2023, his athleticism and mobility might’ve made him an even more potent player and ironed out some of his inconsistency.

“What is Kordell had been embraced as a dual-threat quarterback from Day One? Imagine the impact he would’ve had with his skillset, athleticism, and determination…the man that they call Slash is, without a doubt, a legend.”

Click the link here to watch the entire eight-minute video. It’s really well done.

Jaguars Player Responds

Jacksonville Jaguars S Andrew Wingard, now known for mockingly twirling a Terrible Towel and trolling fans in his team’s Week Eight win over Pittsburgh, is eating crow now that his team has been sent home with the Steelers taking their place.

Taking to Twitter, Wingard tweeted: “Well done Yinzers, well done…”

Well done Yinzers, well done… — Dewey (@deweywingard) January 7, 2024

His Twitter mentions probably aren’t a fun time right now. But respect to him for owning up and tipping his hat to Pittsburgh. Now he can watch Steelers’ Nation from his couch next weekend.

Steelers Streak Extends

In franchise history, the Steelers have won double-digit games in 27 seasons. They’ve now made the playoffs all 27 times. It took a Tennessee Titans win to help vault Pittsburgh into the postseason but they’re still batting 1.000 when they finish with at least 10 wins. A 17-game season makes that accomplishment a little trickier but for now, their streak lives on.

Pittsburgh’s only had 12 seasons in which they’ve finished with nine wins. They’ve made the playoffs just five of those times.

Don’t Flop, Braden Mann!

A funny moment from an ex-Steelers’ punter. New York Giants’ LB Cam Brown was determined not to let Braden Mann try to flop and draw a penalty during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mann attempted to fall but Brown picked him up and held him, putting him back on his feet as Mann tried to go to the ground in the hopes of drawing a penalty (with the ref watching on wondering what in the world was happening).

That’s one way to avoid a penalty 😂 pic.twitter.com/AXtNIDlNk5 — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2024

Mann competed with Pressley Harvin III for the Steelers’ starting punter job this summer, ultimately losing out. Signed by the Eagles soon after, Mann entered Week 18 appearing in 14 games for the Eagles, averaging a career-high 49.7 yards per punt. That was sixth-best in the league going into the final weekend. Harvin, meanwhile, is 32nd out of 33 qualifiers in average at 43.8 yards per boot.