Depot After Dark: Center ‘Yips,’ Kay Adams On Rudolph, Cam Newton Praises Tomlin

Center Yips

Former NFL center (and one-time Steeler) A.Q. Shipley wasn’t commenting on Pittsburgh’s Mason Cole but his message applies. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Shipley noted that it’s possible for centers to get the “yips,” and have trouble snapping the ball consistently, an area in which Cole has struggled throughout the year.

“It’s absolutely one of those things where it’s like the yips in golf,” Shipley said. “You start to overthink it, it starts to get in your head.”

Shipley said he had a stretch during his career where after every play, he’d turn back and ask if the snap was in the right spot, noting this kind of over-thinking “ruins” you.

He also shared disliking the “clapping” system to snap the football that former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury brought from college to the pros and how it created real anxiety of Shipley trying to snap the football. It’s really cool insight. Check out his comments below.

"As a Center bad snaps are like the yips in golf.. If you have one bad one it starts to get in your head and it can absolutely ruin you" @aqshipley #PMSLive https://t.co/trS1T0nqQO pic.twitter.com/WaVBLcgIiL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Kay Adams on Steelers’ QB Situation

Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams, offered her thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation with Mason Rudolph taking over as the team’s starter.

“Mason Rudolph, unbelievable,” she said. “He’s stabilizing things, that’s one thing. But he’s putting up numbers…Mike Tomlin trusts him. He’s earned that from him.”

Rudolph will finish out the season as the Steelers’ starter with his future up in the air. But Adams seems to be a believer in Rudolph, who could be in line for a sizable payday this offseason.

Cam Newton On Mike Tomlin

On his 4th and 1 show, former NFL QB Cam Newton made sure to give Mike Tomlin his flowers. Newton shared a story once told to him by WR Jerricho Cotchery, who spent two years in Carolina with him after leaving Pittsburgh.

“He came to me one day,” Netwon said. “[Cotchery] was like, one day, Mike Tomlin was talking to the team. And he said, I’d rather have a player to say ‘whoa’ than ‘sic ’em’…you can idle down the aggression, but you can’t hype up the fear. So shoutout to Mike Tomlin. That’s impressive right there.”

"You can idle up the aggression, but you can't hype up the fear"@CameronNewton's Panthers teammate Jerricho Cotchery has the perfect anecdote on what makes @steelers HC Mike Tolmin different pic.twitter.com/lExM6jV6D6 — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) January 4, 2024

Heyward Up The Leaderboard

After initially falling behind, Cam Heyward is moving up the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Charity Challenge. Now in fifth place, Heyward is trying to win up to an extra $35,000 for the charity of his choice (presumably, his Heyward House Foundation).

Voting continues through Saturday and can be done by clicking the link here. Currently, Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras leads the league. The NFL will announce this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year during NFL honors next month.