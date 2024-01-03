Depot After Dark: Buggs Says Goodbye To Detroit, Troy Polamalu Commercial, Broderick Jones Knocking On The Door

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 2.

Buggs Says Goodbye

Checking in on Steelers around the league, DL Isaiah Buggs, who seemed to have revived his career in Detroit, is now exiting the Motor City. Earlier today, Buggs posted a goodbye message to the city after playing there in 2022 and 2023. Later, the team officially announced his release.

Thank You Detroit For Everything The Past Year Has Been Amazing From Meeting New People Playing With Great Teammates But The Time Has Come For Me To Say Goodbye. Detroit 96 Out. ❤️ — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 2, 2024

A sixth-round pick of Pittsburgh in 2019, Buggs didn’t pan out with the Steelers. Though talented, mental mistakes made him difficult to trust and led to his release mid-way through the 2021 season. Now, he’ll try to find a new team to call home.

Heyward Hypes Crowd

Cam Heyward took in tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey, he was hyping up the crowd pre-game. The Pens’ Twitter account also sent out the message to boost Heyward’s chances of netting $35,000 as the Steelers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge based on social media voting.

It's a HOCKEY NIGHT in PITTSBURGH! 🏒 Repost to help Cam Heyward win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Challenge and $35,000 to his charity of choice! #WPMOYChallenge | @CamHeyward pic.twitter.com/bovCMEFu9m — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 3, 2024

Tiny Troy

Troy Polamalu is back in another Head & Shoulders commercial. This time as “Tiny Troy.” Though a private person and long-retired, Polamalu has remained visible in commercials like these. And he still has his long hair, even if it’s a little greyer these days.

He’s far from the only past or present Steeler to be on TV this year. T.J. Watt’s been part of a national string of commercials, while Kenny Pickett has picked up local endorsements.

Watch the whole commercial below.

Broderick Jones’ Message

Taking to Instagram, rookie OT Broderick Jones shared this photo with the message, “Slip up and let us in we kicking the door down”.” Presumably, a reference to the Steelers’ playoff status. They are on the outside but with a clear path to making Wild Card weekend.

Broderick Jones on IG: "Slip up and let us in we kicking the door down 😤" #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/00sw9ZOpig — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2024

A win over the Ravens followed by a Jaguars or Bills loss or a loss to Baltimore followed by a Jaguars loss, a Broncos win, and the Colts-Texans avoiding a tie will kick the door down and put Pittsburgh into the playoffs. That’s the Steelers’ mission, and they’ll need the likes of Jones and his run-blocking to take care of business this weekend before scoreboard-watching.