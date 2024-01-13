Depot After Dark: Bleier’s Worst Weather, Buffalo Needs Help, First Super Bowl Anniversary

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 12.

Bleier’s Worst Weather

Appearing on The Big K Morning Show heading into the weekend, former Pittsburgh Steelers RB/FB Rocky Bleier described the worst weather game he ever played in with the Steelers. Appropriate given the unsavory conditions shaping up in Buffalo for Pittsburgh to play in this weekend.

“Against Houston. It was a home game. It was one of those days where it was like, 28 degrees, it was snowing, sleeting, and the field, Three Rivers Stadium. You hit the turf and it was all water,” Bleier said. “You were cold, it soaked right through you. That was probably the worst.”

Bleier doesn’t mention the exact year but given the context clues, it seems he was referring to this 1973 matchup, an ugly-looking game with the field a watery mess. The good news is that the Steelers could warm themselves up with a win after routing the Oilers, 33-7. The Steelers would surely accept the same outcome this weekend.



We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Buffalo’s Helpers

With plenty of snow in the forecast this weekend, the Bills are asking for help. They’re enlisting fans to shovel Highmark Stadium to clear the field ahead of Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Steelers.

Those who sign up will be paid $20 an hour and provided food, drinks, and a warm area to take breaks.

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday! How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

This isn’t the first time the Bills have needed this kind of help. The same situation occurred ahead of their Week 18 game in 2021, a 27-10 win over the New York Jets. QB Zach Wilson was sacked eight times the day.

Super Bowl Anniversary

As noted by the Steelers’ official Twitter account, on this date in 1975, the Pittsburgh Steelers became World Champions for the first time, beating the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX. The first of four Lombardis they put in their trophy case in the ’70s.

On this day in 1975, we brought home our first Lombardi 🏆 📝: https://t.co/y7HEsWDezN pic.twitter.com/VVLTF3eExq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2024

Pittsburgh’s defense was stifling, holding Fran Tarkenton and company to 119 yards of total offense. The Steelers’ first points came off a safety while the only touchdown scored that day came on RB Franco Harris’ 9-yard scoot in the third quarter.

The Steelers would repeat as champs for the 1975 season, doing the same in 1978 and 1979.