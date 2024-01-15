Depot After Dark: Adjusting Without Watt, Travel Attire, Field Prep

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 14.

How Steelers Will Adjust Without Watt

With T.J. Watt out for Pittsburgh’s Wild Card Round matchup tomorrow against the Buffalo Bills, former NFL All-Pro Gerald McCoy has some ideas for how the Steelers can adjust without their Defensive Player of the Year Candidate.

“They’re going to need as much prayer as they can get to get this done,” McCoy said. “The guys in the middle, Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi gonna need to step it up. On the edge, Alex Highsmith, you’re gonna have to get to the quarterback. In the back end, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson, everybody’s gotta step up. But it starts with some prayer, everyone who wondered if God is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I don’t know if he’s a fan but he’s definitely not a hater, because he made it available for you guys to pray together and travel to the game full of prayer, cause they will need it for sure,” he said on NFL Gameday Morning earlier today.

Obviously, with the game being moved to Monday, the Steelers have an extra day as a team to prepare and firm up their game plan. McCoy obviously isn’t very confident in Pittsburgh without Watt, and thinks the team should spend the day praying, but the team has solid edge depth in Markus Golden and Nick Herbig. It’s not going to be easy without Watt, but the Steelers will have to find a way to overcome it. Whatever the answer is, Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin will have to find it for the Steelers to pull off the upset.

Bundled Up Steelers

Heading to Buffalo in the middle of a snowstorm, the Pittsburgh Steelers dressed accordingly. The team released photos of the team heading onto the plane on Steelers.com for their 3:00 flight to Buffalo, and the Steelers were dressed in their full winter gear, with Pressley Harvin III, Darius Rush and George Pickens among those in full face coverings. Miles Killebrew also rocked a bomber hat and let out a “Go Steelers” as he boarded the flight in a video released by the team.

While the weather will be better tomorrow, it’s still going to be very cold and windy in Buffalo. We’ll see how the elements impact the game, but the Steelers are prepared with all their cold-weather clothes.

Highmark Field Conditions

WSIL News in Buffalo released a video of plows working on the field at Highmark Stadium, which was covered in snow as Buffalo is still impacted by a major snowstorm. Crews were hard at work clearing the field off, which officials confirmed will still be played at 4:30 tomorrow even as a travel ban remains in effect for Orchard Park.

Snow is still expected throughout the night, so there will be a lot more work to get done ahead of kickoff tomorrow. to make the field surface as clear and playable as possible.