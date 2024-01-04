CBS Sports Analyst Ranks Steelers’ Rookie Class Among NFL’s Best

While it is still too early to tell the long-term impact of a rookie draft class, the Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed some great early returns. This was general manager Omar Khan’s first draft in charge along with assistant GM Andy Weidl and the two did a great job hitting on many of their top picks.

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso released a list ranking the top classes around the league and had the Steelers with the fifth-best class so far.

He broke each team down by their “vital rookies” and their “key contributors” and the Steelers’ top five selections were all mentioned.

He had Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton listed as “vital rookies.” Keeanu Benton has started nine games and appeared in all 16. Over that time he has 33 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed. He has also forced two fumbles. Pro Football Focus has credited him for an impressive 21 total pressures on the quarterback. With Cameron Heyward and Montravius Adams out at different points in the season his quick ascension to being a playmaker along the defensive line was timely. He is able to win off the line with a number of different moves and if it wasn’t for opposing quarterbacks getting rid of the ball quickly against the Steelers due to their elite pass rushing tandem of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith he might have a handful more sacks on the season.

Porter was just named the Steelers’ rookie of the year as he was given the Joe Greene Great Performance Award on Wednesday. He didn’t get his first start until Week Eight, but once he entered the starting lineup he held onto it with his impressive play against opposing teams’ top receivers. He has been tasked with covering the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Ja’Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, Tee Higgins, and DK Metcalf and has performed extremely well against them. The team had been lacking a cornerback that could shadow top receivers and Porter’s emergence has allowed the team to move Patrick Peterson back to safety while the unit deals with injuries.

Broderick Jones is arguably also a “vital rookie” as the running game has enjoyed a complete turnaround since he was inserted as the starting right tackle in Week Nine. In the first eight weeks of the season, the Steelers were averaging 90.5 rushing yards per game. That has jumped to 141.4 per game since Jones became the right tackle. That isn’t entirely because of him, but he is a definite part of the success.

TE Darnell Washington was also listed as he has played 472 offensive snaps this season. He hasn’t made much of an impact as a receiver, but the team has relied on his blocking abilities throughout the season. He came in with the “sixth offensive lineman” nickname he placed on himself and he has mostly lived up to that billing.

Finally, OLB Nick Herbig. He hasn’t received that much playing time behind the top paid edge rushing tandem in the league, but he has made the most of the opportunities he has received. In 178 defensive snaps, he has seven pressures, three sacks, and two forced fumbles including the game-changing play against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

That leaves just two draft picks that aren’t contributing and CB Cory Trice Jr. showed promise in the preseason before suffering a season ending injury. If Kahn and Weidl’s first draft class in charge is any indication, the Steelers will have a chance to get back to their ways of team building through the draft.