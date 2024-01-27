Broderick Jones Tabbed As Steelers Breakout Candidate

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones had ups and downs in his rookie season, but there is no debate that once inserted into the starting lineup, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense improved. Jones is an athletic tackle who played out of his natural left tackle position most of the season. But despite that, he held his own and improved the running game after being named starter in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones had the reputation of a powerful run blocker, but given his rawness coming out of Georgia, his play in pass protection was going to be a work in progress. It also didn’t help that he was not playing the position he played throughout college. Pro Football Focus gave Jones a disappointing 47.6 grade in pass protection this year. Still, the site selected Jones as the Steelers’ breakout player in 2024.

“The first-round pick out of Georgia undoubtedly struggled as a rookie, as he was thrown into the fire as a starter and posted just a 47.6 PFF pass-blocking grade,” wrote Jonathan Macri. This was an area of strength for Jones in his final season with Georgia, as he earned an 84.9 PFF pass-blocking grade while not allowing a single sack and just nine pressures in 2022. Acclimating to the NFL is rarely easy for offensive linemen, but Jones has the potential to develop and improve in Year Two, as he will very likely be relied upon again as a starter.”

As shown in college, Jones is capable of being a very high-level pass blocker, but it’s going to take time as he adjusts. Even though the SEC is arguably the best conference in college, the competition Jones faced in college is still much lower than he faced in the NFL. Given how many great EDGE rushers are in the NFL, it is not surprising that Jones struggled against them in his rookie season.

However, Jones’ talent and high ceiling were the reasons Pittsburgh traded up for him in the draft. His athleticism at the tackle position is unmatched, and as he refines his technique, he is only going to get better. If PFF is right and Jones does breakout next season, the Steelers are going to be in great hands. Having a cornerstone tackle, right or left, would not only help the run game, but also help whoever is Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback next season.