Bills Troll Steelers On Social Media After Playoff Victory

The Buffalo Bills social media was quick to troll the Pittsburgh Steelers after their 31-17 win in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, posting a picture on Twitter of black Air Force Ones in snow with the caption “Got ‘Em” in Nike font.

If you recall, before the 2022 season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gifted the Steelers players black Air Force Ones, which are supposed to signify being tough and essentially having the mantra of a team that doesn’t care.

With the game being moved due to a weather delay due to a blizzard in Buffalo, the idea of putting them in the snow and turning them into boots is a creative one. It’s also a wild pull by Buffalo’s social media team, as the Black Air Forces weren’t a thing really at all this season, with Tomlin gifting them prior to last season.

Still, these social media teams are creative when it comes to finding ways to knock the team they just beat, and the Steelers just weren’t good enough to beat Buffalo today. They had two turnovers and let the Bills run for 179 yards on the ground while not forcing any turnovers. It wasn’t the way to win the game, and Pittsburgh will go home with their season over while Buffalo prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

It’s a tough way for Pittsburgh’s season to end, and the added trolling on top of it doesn’t make things any easier. The Steelers were looking to become the second No. 7 seed to knock off the No. 2 seed in NFL history and follow in the footsteps of the Green Bay Packers yesterday, who were able to beat the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys in the NFC. Instead, Pittsburgh will go home with their fifth straight playoff loss and fourth straight first-round exit.

The team has a lot of questions to answer and figure out in what should be a busy offseason. We’ll see how they handle things in the coming weeks and months.