Bengals Promote Dan Pitcher To Offensive Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have promoted quarterback coach Dan Pitcher to be the new offensive coordinator, replacing Brian Callahan, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bengals have their replacement for OC Brian Callahan in their building: Sources say they are hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher to be their OC — an obvious choice. The work he’s done with Joe Burrow (and Jake Browning) stood out. He and Zac Robinson were the two most popular OC… pic.twitter.com/ODh04VPcjj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Pitcher replaces Brian Callahan, who was hired as the head coach of the Tennesee Titans. Rapoport also reports that Pitcher was one of the two most popular offensive coordinator candidates this cycle, along with Zac Robinson, who is reportedly meeting with the Steelers.

Pitcher was promoted to quarterbacks coach in Cincinnati in 2020 after Alex Van Pelt took the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator job. Since then, he’s been essential in the development of Joe Burrow as Burow has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s been with the Bengals since 2016 as an offensive assistant, and he spent 2012-2015 with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant and later a pro scout. In 2012, he was the wide receiver coach at his alma mater, SUNY Cortland.

He had also interviewed for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job this offseason and the OC job with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who took over play-calling duties after Matt Canada was fired in Pittsburgh, also has interviews lined up with the Raiders and Saints. With Pitcher now being taken out of consideration, there’s a higher likelihood that Sullivan could potentially get one of those two jobs.

Instead of letting Pitcher potentially leave the building to take an OC job elsewhere, Cincinnati chose to promote him. With Burrow returning healthy next season, we’ll see if he can help the Bengals make some noise after being the only AFC North team to miss the playoffs in 2023. The Bengals will also now be in the market for a new quarterbacks coach.