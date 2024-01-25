Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Dr. Bacon: Has there been mention that Tomlin still has full control of the defense? It was understandable for him to do it when Butler was here, but i wasnt sure if he STILL called all the plays as Butler once implied.

Alex: I’m not sure if there’s been a recent example of someone confirming/mentioning that. At this point, it just seems more or less understood. I don’t think that’s changed under Teryl Austin. We still don’t know the exact level of control Tomlin has with the defense but it’s fair and safe to say he’s in charge and runs that side of the ball.