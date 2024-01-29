Art Rooney II Says Kenny Pickett Must ‘Work Hard’ To Improve, Hopes To Keep Mason Rudolph

As he does after every season, Pittsburgh Steelers owner and Team President Art Rooney II spoke with reporters to recap the team’s year and chart the course into the offseason. There is no bigger question mark on the roster than quarterback. Kenny Pickett didn’t take a second-year step let alone a jump while Mason Rudolph impressed but is a pending free agent.

Discussing the position, Rooney outlined what he’s looking for from Pickett.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure we get quality play out of our quarterback going forward,” Rooney said, as tweeted by 93.7 The Fan. “Kenny needs to work hard and take the next step. One of the things we liked about Kenny out of Pitt is that he took a step every year and we are looking forward to that.”

Pickett entered the year with high expectations. But the Steelers’ offense again struggled, without a running game the first half of the year and unable to put points on the board. Until Rudolph took over for the final three regular-season games, the Steelers were on pace to have their worst points per game average in 50 years.

Pickett finished the year throwing just six touchdowns to four interceptions while completing only 62 percent of his passes. Rooney’s comments echo what Mike Tomlin had to say during his year-end press conference, noting how huge of a year 2024 will be. While not explicitly said by Tomlin or Rooney, if Pickett can’t prove he’s the answer in 2024, he probably won’t get another chance.

The Steelers’ aim is to give him true competition come training camp. Based on his stronger play, Rudolph is a logical answer. But he’s also a pending free agent, able to sign with any team come the new league year in March, and it’s unclear what his market value is in order to retain him. But like Tomlin, Rooney wants Rudolph back in the fold with a new contract. Here’s what he said via Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola.

“Mason Rudolph came in and showed what we’re capable of when we do get quality QB play…and we’re interested in bringing Mason back.”

Pittsburgh and Rudolph’s came will have to come together on a contract structure, year and dollar amount, in order to make that happen. Easier said than done but if Rudolph wants to return, and given the Steelers’ desire to bring him back, a deal will likely get done.