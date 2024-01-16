Allen Robinson II Injured Against Bills, Questionable To Return

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Allen Robinson II left the Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Round playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills after getting tackled on a first down reception late in the third quarter. He is questionable to return with a head injury and is being evaluated for a possible concussion, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers WR Allen Robinson is questionable to return to the game while being evaluated for a possible concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 15, 2024

Robinson was hit by LB Dorian Williams, and the back of his head slammed down on the field. He appeared to be loopy when he stood up and was attended to by trainers on the field. He was directed toward the locker room when he left the field with trainers.

Robinson has two catches for 12 yards for Pittsburgh, and he was the second Steelers player to leave the game with a possible head injury. CB Joey Porter Jr. took a hit to the back of the head and left the game and went to the locker room, and Robinson left just a few plays later.

We’ll keep you updated on his status, and while Robinson hasn’t put up gaudy numbers, he’s been a reliable receiver when called upon for the Steelers. His absence likely means WR Calvin Austin III will get more run at wide receiver for the Steelers.