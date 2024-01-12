Advantage Buffalo?: Winter Storm Could ‘Minimize The Risks That Josh Allen Tends To Take,’ Says Greg Jennings

At this point it is inevitable. Earlier in the week, it looked like heavy winds and some cold weather in Buffalo, but now the National Weather Service forecasts a 100 percent chance of snow. Here are some weather models posted by Buffalo’s WGRZ Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer on X.

A very preliminary look at possible snow Saturday through early Monday AM. Heaviest snow is on Sunday. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/fHCpTa6b39 — Patrick Hammer (@Pat_HammerWGRZ) January 12, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will be playing in a game that has all the makings of a classic playoff blizzard—the type of football weather that fans love to watch from the comfort of their own home. But what does it actually mean for the game, and who might benefit from it more?

Many have assumed that the Steelers will have the advantage due to their running game with the weather forcing the two teams into a game that plays into Pittsburgh’s hand. Not everyone holds that opinion.

Former NFL WR Greg Jennings joined The Carton Show on Fox Sports 1 Friday morning and took a different stance.

“In this situation, I think this benefits the Buffalo Bills,” Jennings said. “Not because the Pittsburgh Steelers are afraid, they play in Pittsburgh, they’re used to the cold as well. But this will minimize the risks that Josh Allen tends to take…Josh Allen sometimes can hurt this team because of his willingness to take the hero play.”

Allen threw the second-most interceptions this season with 18, only behind Sam Howell, and he lost another four fumbles. That is well over one Allen turnover per game. As recently as Week 18, Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the Bills’ 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills still managing to win that game is impressive, but the Steelers are one of the top turnover-differential groups in the league.

On one hand, the Steelers have an edge because they have been one of the top rushing teams over the back half of the season and the Bills allowed the fifth-most yards per carry (4.6) to opposing running backs this season. But on the other hand, if Allen is forced into a more conservative play style that could help eliminate some of the costly mistakes that he has made this season.

One of the big reasons why the Steelers’ rushing attack has found success recently is the emergence of the deep pass from QB Mason Rudolph. If the Steelers are unable — or unwilling — to take those shots, that could also spell trouble and allow the Bills to load up the tackle box to stop the run. It is anybody’s guess how the wild weather will change the game, but these are some of the factors to consider.