2024 Stock Watch – S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Player: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: The 2023 season was the worst of his career; not that he could have done much about it. Riddled with a series of injuries, Fitzpatrick struggled to stay on the field. He missed some plays, as well, including an embarrassing missed tackle in the playoffs that allowed a touchdown. It will be a season for the former All-Pro to forget.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a healthy defense for less than one full game in 2023. DL Cameron Heyward went down with a groin injury in the opener. By the time he got back, S Minkah Fitzpatrick went down. Meanwhile, the inside linebackers began dropping like flies.

Fitzpatrick only played in 10 games in 2023 across 550 snaps. He suffered a groin injury in the first quarter in Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars, missing the next four games. When he came back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, he injured his hand, but played through it. Then he injured his knee in a friendly-fire pile-up with CB Patrick Peterson in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.

And guess what? The Steelers went 6-1 in the games that he missed. In fact, they have an 8-2 record all-time in the 10 games they have played since trading for him. Make of that fact what you will, but it’s quite different from their 1-11 record without OLB T.J. Watt.

Fitzpatrick still managed 64 tackles on the season, and added another 10 in the playoffs. But he only got his hands on three passes with zero interceptions. He had at least two in every other season of his career, including a league-leading six in 2022.

Despite everything, he still made the Pro Bowl, much like Watt did a year ago. Neither of them deserved it based on their play and availability in those respective seasons. But that’s the power of a brand name, and Fitzpatrick is certainly a brand name.

Not that he hasn’t earned it. Yeah, he dropped his best shot at a pick. He completely botched a tackle attempt in the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills that allowed a touchdown. He’s had some more notable blown coverages the past two years.

Josh Allen a bomb to Gabe Davis who ripped away from Minkah #Steelers pic.twitter.com/D7J6fwAtOM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2022

But at least he says things that fans like to hear when the Steelers aren’t doing well. And there’s nothing so powerful as righteous indignation.

