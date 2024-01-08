2024 South Side Questions: Are Steelers Equipped To Make Postseason Run?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Are the Steelers equipped to make a playoff run?

Well, the Steelers are in the playoffs. That means they have a chance to win the Super Bowl. All they have to do is win their next four games—three on the road and one in a neutral site. Ending year 10-7 and on a three-game winning streak following a change at quarterback, are they, dare I ask, equipped to make a playoff run?

OLB T.J. Watt’s MCL injury makes this a lot more complicated, unfortunately. It feels extremely unlikely that he will be able to play, but you never know. Even if he does play, he will be limited. They will have to lean on Markus Golden and Nick Herbig to supplement their pass rush.

But they should get S Minkah Fitzpatrick back, and Damontae Kazee will be able to return from suspension. ILB Elandon Roberts will be healthier and Myles Jack has been a nice addition to the middle of the defense. The front line is still in place.

And the offense, well, it’s actually looked functional in recent weeks. They’ve rushed for over 450 yards in the past three games with plenty of scoring on the ground. Najee Harris ended the season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career.

The biggest difference has been the consistency of play from the quarterback position thanks to Mason Rudolph. While he had some issues in the elements the last time out against a better defense, the past three games offered far better play than we’ve seen in any other three-game stretch in years.

It’s even got WR George Pickens looking happy in a game in which he’s not even targeted. He still averaged more than 100 yards per game over the final three weeks without a target in the last game.

This team has talent. It has weapons. It has confidence. Are you really ready to give up?