Watch: The Depot 180 — December 8 — Episode 375

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done it again. They lost their second straight game to teams that were 2-10 entering the week. The New England Patriots scored 21 points in the first half and then defended their lead up until the last two minutes. In today’s episode, I discuss the Steelers falling to 7-6 and some key factors that played out in the game. I also talk about their playoff chances and the injuries that occurred in the game to Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt.

