Watch: The Depot 180 — December 5 — Episode 374

Episode 374 — Dec. 5, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their Week Thirteen game at homes against the Arizona Cardinals. They were expected to win, especially on the momentum of their first 400-yard performance the week before. The offense struggled outside of the first and last drives of the first half and red zone offense was an issue yet again. In today’s episode, I recap some of the key aspects of the loss to the Cardinals. I also talk about Kenny Pickett and Elandon Roberts’ injuries and the Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.