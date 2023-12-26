Watch: The Depot 180 — December 26 — Episode 380

Episode 380 — Dec. 26, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday to move to 8-7 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive for now. They did so behind the efforts of QB Mason Rudolph making his first start since 2021. In today’s episode, I discuss Mason Rudolph’s performance and the quarterback controversy that it has created going into Week 17. I also talk about George Pickens’ big day, an injury to ILB Elandon Roberts, and a report concerning Mike Tomlin’s status as the head coach in future seasons.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.