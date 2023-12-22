Watch: The Depot 180 — December 22 — Episode 379

Episode 379 — Dec. 22, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in a do or die game for both teams. The Steelers will be trying to put an end to their three game losing streak and hopefully some of the unfriendly news cycle that has come along with it. In today’s episode, I discuss the Steelers roster moves ahead of the game including activating S Elijah Riley off IR. I also talk about Anthony McFarland Jr.’s release, the news cycle surrounding Mike Tomlin and George Pickens, and the Steelers’ chances being reliant on Mason Rudolph with Kenny Pickett out for at least one more week.

