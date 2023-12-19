Watch: The Depot 180 — December 19 — Episode 378

Episode 378 — Dec. 19, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a crucial game to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Only this game didn’t follow the typical script that the Steelers games have been following this season. The offense started fast with a 13-point lead before surrendering 30 unanswered to the Colts. In today’s episode I discuss some key aspects from the loss including the attrition at safety. I also talk about Damontae Kazee’s suspension, Elijah Riley having his 21-day practice window opened, and injury reports for the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 16.

