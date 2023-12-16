Watch: The Depot 180 — December 15 — Episode 377

Episode 377 — Dec. 15, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers received great news throughout the week with both of their high-paid edge rushers clearing the concussion protocol ahead of a very consequential matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. In today’s episode, I discuss the T.J. Watt concussion protocol investigation. I also talk about the injury report for both teams, getting George Pickens more involved, and Mitch Trubisky’s desire to be aggressive.

