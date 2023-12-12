Watch: The Depot 180 — December 12 — Episode 376

Episode 376 — Dec. 12, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing in the most important game remaining on their schedule on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are 7-6 and have the same conference record, so a head-to-head win will help the winning team break away from the pack. In today’s episode, I discuss the Steelers’ playoff chances. I also talk about speculation surrounding Mike Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky’s second start of the season, and the estimated injury report for both teams on Tuesday.

