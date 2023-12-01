Watch: The Depot 180 — December 1 — Episode 373

Episode 373 — Dec. 1, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Acrisure stadium. A couple players will be playing against their former teams in RB James Conner and CB Patrick Peterson. In today’s episode, I discuss the return of Minkah Fitzpatrick and what the secondary as a whole will look like now that he is back. I also talk about the injury reports for both teams, and how the Cardinals’ defense looks with their five-man front.

