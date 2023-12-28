Watch: RB Jaylen Warren Is So Much Fun To Watch

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at the hidden plays made by Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren in the team’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday. A player just as fun to watch without the ball as with it, Warren’s high-effort and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win is admirable. We go through several such examples, most of them featuring him without the football.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.