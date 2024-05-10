Watch: Steelers’ First-Rounder Troy Fautanu Works At RT In Rookie Minicamp

After being selected 20th in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, there were questions as to which side of the offensive line that Washington’s Troy Fautanu would play, considering the Steelers want to flip 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones back to left tackle while Fautanu was a left tackle in college.

If we can read anything into Day 1 of rookie minicamp (that’s very dangerous, but stick with me here), Fautanu might be getting at look at right tackle first.

According to video posted on Twitter from The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Fautanu worked at right tackle in rookie minicamp Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Of course, that’s not a great look overall because it’s just an individual session, but other reports corroborated DeFabo’s video that Fautanu was working at right tackle.

GM Omar Khan stated at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that the Steelers would move Jones to left tackle sooner rather than later because that’s where they drafted him to play. Then the selection of Fautanu clouded that.

Prior to the start of rookie minicamp, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac stated in one of his reader chats that Fautanu would start out on the right side, but there had been no other indication that moving him to right tackle immediately was going to be the case.

Fautanu stated multiple times in interviews with the Steelers that he didn’t know the plans they had for him, though he was quick to say he’d play anywhere and is willing to do anything.

Now, it seems like that might include playing some right tackle.

It will be an adjustment for Fautanu, who never played right tackle in a game in college, though he stated he worked all over the offensive line in practices. That should help the transition a bit, much like it helped Jones last season when he stepped in at right tackle in Week 9 and never looked back.

It might not be as big of a deal as many make out the left- and right-side situations to be, but it will still be a transition for the rookie. The Steelers, based on indications today at rookie minicamp, are starting that transition now.

Fautanu also expressed his excitement to DeFabo about getting back on the field for the first time after going through the pre-draft process.

“Man, it’s good to finally play football again. After going through four months of the pre-draft process, and all the theatrics about it, showing up looking pretty in front of the cameras. It’s not me. I’m ready to play football.”

Along with Fautanu at a new position, so too was fourth-round interior offensive lineman Mason McCormick.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, McCormick worked at right guard on Friday, a position he barely played in college.

During his time at South Dakota State, where he played more than 3,400 career snaps, McCormick was mainly a left guard. The Steelers reportedly worked him out as a center prior to the draft, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him at right guard so quickly.

However, when the Steelers drafted him, it made sense for him to learn both guard positions. Incumbent starting RG James Daniels is entering the final year of his contract, and McCormick could project as a long-term starter at the position for the Steelers.