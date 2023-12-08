Watch: Mitch Trubisky Stuck In His Old Ways, Throws Ugly Interception

Mitch Trubisky said he likes being aggressive.

The New England Patriots like that, too.

With a gunslinger mentality that’s hurt more than it’s helped throughout his career, Trubisky was intercepted early in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game. Safety Jabrill Peppers stepped in front of an errant Trubisky pass into traffic over the middle, returning it deep inside Steelers’ territory.

Earlier in the game, Trubisky was picked by CB J.C. Jackson, though the play was negated by a holding call on Jackson, aiding in the interception.

Pittsburgh’s offense has done little through the first quarter, putting up just three points on a 56-yard Chris Boswell field goal. So far, the 2-10 Patriots look to be the better team, scoring their first opening-drive touchdown of the season to take a 7-0 lead before Boswell’s boot made it 7-3.

The Steelers aren’t built to turn the ball over and win games and they’re off to an ugly start. Mason Rudolph is the backup. If Trubisky’s struggles continue, we’ll see if Mike Tomlin makes a change at some point during the game.