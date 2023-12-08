Watch: Mitch Trubisky Hits Diontae Johnson For TD, Giving Steelers Spark

It’s been a rather ugly first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky to Diontae Johnson may give the Steelers life just yet.

Trailing 21-3 and needing a spark, the Steelers’ offense put together a great drive, marching 75 yards in eight plays to make it a 21-10 game in the second quarter.

Trubisky capped the drive with a great throw to Johnson, beating a Patriots blitz for the touchdown.

Heck of a throw, even better catch. Great blitz pickup by running back Najee Harris, too. Subtle little movement to his left in the pocket from Trubisky gave him enough time to get a throw off, and it was perfectly placed to Johnson. The fifth-year veteran made a tremendous finger-tip grab, making it a 21-10 game as the Steelers try to climb out of a disastrous hole they created for themselves early in the game.

On the touchdown drive, Trubisky hit running back Jaylen Warren for a 12-yard gain, wide receiver Calvin Austin III added a 12-yard run, and the run game started to get going. Harris had a 4-yard run and Warren had two 5-yard runs before Trubisky hit Johnson for the Steelers’ first touchdown of the game.

We’ll see if that drive gets the Steelers going on the night. It was a great drive, and the Steelers did a lot of good on it. More is needed moving forward tonight.