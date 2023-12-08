Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Ignites Patriots’ Opening Touchdown Drive

For the second straight week, it appears that a former Steeler is going to come back to haunt Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

Last week it was Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. This week, so far, it’s New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster, who played for the Steelers from 2017-21, hauled in a 37-yard pass over two defenders Thursday night on the Patriots’ first drive of the game. That grab ignited an opening touchdown drive that the Patriots capped with quarterback Bailey Zappe hit running back Ezekiel Elliott for an 11-yard touchdown on Thursday Night Football.

Coming into the matchup, Smith-Schuster hadn’t done much at all for the Patriots all season after signing a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency, leaving Kansas City. Entering the game, Smith-Schuster had just 25 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Right away Thursday night, the Patriots got him involved as Zappe hit him downfield for an explosive play.

According to ESPN Patriots’ beat reporter Mike Reiss, that was the first Patriots’ completion of 30-plus air yards on the season. They were 0-for-18 on the season to that point before Smith-Schuster made a play.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Bailey Zappe's 37-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was the Patriots' first completion of 30+ air yards this season. The Patriots were 0-of-18 on those throws this season entering the night, the only team without such a completion. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2023

Earlier in the week, Smith-Schuster stated that he was excited to return to Pittsburgh, see former teammates and head coach Mike Tomlin. But above all else, he said that he wanted to find a way to win. Making plays like that, especially early in the game to help an anemic Patriots offense score an opening drive touchdown, is doing just that.