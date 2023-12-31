Watch: Jaylen Warren’s 18-Yard TD Gives Steelers First Quarter Lead Over Seahawks

Entering Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, there was a major emphasis on the run game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially against the sixth-worst run defense in football.

So far, the run game is dominating for the Steelers.

Second-year running back Jaylen Warren showed just how dominant the run game is, capping the Steelers’ second drive of the game with an 18-yard touchdown up the gut in which he was untouched thanks to some tremendous blocking from the offensive line, giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on the road.

Great blocking up front from the Steelers, especially left tackle Dan Moore Jr. He completely engulfed former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr. in the middle of the field, helping spring Warren into the end zone.

The rushing touchdown is the fourth of the season for Warren, who is already up to 40 rushing yards on four carries so far as the Steelers’ run game is off to a fast start.

Wide receiver George Pickens made the final block on the play, too, helping send Warren into the end zone, which was rather fitting after the last few weeks.

Warren’s rushing touchdown capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive for the Steelers, who dominated time of possession in the first quarter, possessing the football for 11 minutes and 32 seconds.