Watch: Watch: RB Jaylen Warren Throws Nasty Block On Calvin Austin TD

What a start the Pittsburgh Steelers are off to Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Shortly after George Pickens’ 86-yard touchdown to open the scoring and then a Patrick Peterson interception in the end zone, the Steelers marched right down the field and went up two touchdowns, thanks to a Calvin Austin III 7-yard rushing touchdown on a — you guessed it — jet sweep.

Austin took the handoff on the jet sweep from quarterback Mason Rudolph and followed a tremendous block from running back Jaylen Warren, in which he de-cleated linebacker Germaine Pratt, scoring from seven yards out to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Austin’s 7-yard rushing touchdown capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was quite impressive from the Steelers.

CA 3 TD and Warren steals a soul #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OvRcFdhWhi — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2023

Watch the block on Austin’s touchdown from Warren. That is how you block in the red zone. Hopefully George Pickens takes notes. That is impressive.

Last week against the Colts, Pickens didn’t block for Warren in the red zone, which generated some headlines throughout the week, especially after Pickens’ comments on Tuesday. Warren then had some pointed comments Wednesday regarding Pickens and not blocking. He backed up his comments against the Bengals, too, de-cleating Pratt.

Statement made.

On the drive, Rudolph completed a 14-yard pass to Allen Robinson II, an 18-yard pass to Jaylen Warren and a 12-yard pass to Robinson, marching the Steelers right down the field. Najee Harris had success on the ground, too, as the offense looked rather strong on the drive, staking the Steelers to the two-score lead.