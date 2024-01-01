‘Wasn’t Anything I Hadn’t Seen Before’: Devin Bush Doubles Down On Knowing Steelers’ Run Game Despite Loss

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against his former team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush raised some eyebrows when he stated that he expected the Steelers to run the football without Kenny Pickett under center, and that he felt he knew how to stop the run after his time in Pittsburgh.

Turns out, all that experience working against the Steelers’ run game during his tenure in the Steel City didn’t make a lick of difference for the Seahawks. The Steelers gashed Seattle on the ground, rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh physicality dominated the Seahawks from start to finish in the run game, averaging 4.4 yards per carry in the 30-23 win.

Najee Harris rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, while Jaylen Warren rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Each had some angry runs in the process, displaying serious power with the rock in their hands.

Though Bush stated he knew what was coming and felt he knew how to stop it, he didn’t have an answer, even with his 17 tackles (five solo) for Seattle.

After the game, Bush doubled down on his comments from last week, stating that nothing Pittsburgh did surprised him.