Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Credited For Winning Game Plan Against Seahawks

It’s not often you hear about the offensive line coach. And like an offensive lineman, when you do, it’s often for the wrong reasons. But after a 202-yard rushing performance as the Pittsburgh Steelers used a ground attack to knock off the Seattle Seahawks, OL Coach Pat Meyer received a shoutout for a plan that worked to perfection.

Speaking to FOX sideline reporter Shannon Spake after a 30-23 win, QB Mason Rudolph gave Meyer a hearty mention.

“Pat Meyer did a great job all week,” Rudolph told Spake. “Run checks. He’s a professional. So happy for [the o-line]. We talked about that; it’s not always going to be the pass game. And we rode the wave.

Pittsburgh ran early, often, and with plenty of success. By game’s end, the Steelers had racked up 202 yards on the ground with three rushing scores. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran angry and with plenty of power, a whole highlight reel of Angry Runs between the two alone, but the line got the party started with a consistent push up front.

Rookie right tackle Broderick Jones played as angry as anyone, setting the tone early with this monster block on Seahawks DB Julian Love, sending him to the ground and diving on top.

But it was a total team effort to get the job done. For the second straight week, the Steelers were the more physical team and consistently won the line of scrimmage. It allowed them to control the tempo, having the ball for more than 37 minutes and out-snapping the Seahawks, 71-49. A stark contrast to most games Pittsburgh’s played this year.

In his second season as o-line coach, Meyer’s units have had their ups and downs as the Steelers have consistently re-tooled their lineup. But in 2022 and 2023, his groups have finished much stronger than how they started, especially with their run blocking. Pittsburgh’s ground game sputtered for the first half of the season, injuries playing a role but not a viable excuse, but got on track starting in the team’s Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. That coincided with Jones’ first career start.

While the run game waned during the Steelers’ losing streak, invisible in losses to the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, it found new life the last two games with wins over the Bengals and Seahawks. Crucial to their victory, the Steelers win when they impose their will, an old-school nature in this modern world.

Meyer’s job can be debated. His pass sets are aggressive, and he asks plenty out of his center in pass protection. To his credit, he’s a teacher and instructor and not someone who yells and screams or needs players to execute his technique to a “T.” With so much turnover in recent years — he’s the team’s third o-line coach in four years — odds are good that the Steelers will keep him in 2024. They’ll add the finishing pieces to the unit in the hopes of making it an elite group next season.