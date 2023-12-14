‘Those Two Guys Gotta Turn This Around:’ Chris Hoke Calls Out Diontae Johnson And George Pickens

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to fix their culture and right their sinking ship, it starts by doing the little things. Because they create the big things. According to former Steelers DL Chris Hoke, that means playing with all-out effort all the time. And he’s not seeing it right now from WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Following Merril Hoge’s comments yesterday about the poor and lazy route running by the receivers and “Animal Planet” blocking from the tight ends, Hoke agreed with the overall sentiment, saying Johnson and Pickens aren’t meeting the standard. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Cook & Joe Show, Hoke called out both men.

“It just shows that there’s a lack of, I don’t know,” Hoke told Ron Cook and Joe Starkey. “I hope it’s not the culture. But it just seems like those two guys gotta turn this around. They’ve gotta change that. It puts a bad light on the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Johnson came under extreme fire during and after the Steelers’ Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After a Jaylen Warren fumble, Johnson never made an attempt to pounce on the loose football. Nor did he chase the Bengals as they recovered and ran it back the other way, passed up by all of his teammates, including offensive linemen. Johnson claimed he never saw the fumble but on optics alone, it was a terrible look.

Pickens hasn’t had that type of “smoking gun” play but on tape throughout the year, his routes aren’t always run hard or at precise depth. And his frustration has been the most visible part of his game as the Steelers struggles to get him the ball despite their repeated vows to get him more involved. During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin admitted it’s a problem and not helpful to the team’s cause.

While receivers around the NFL don’t always give top effort, especially on run plays, Hoke said the state that the Steelers are in, on the edge of the playoffs, means they have to up their game.

“With where they are right now, the struggles the team’s having and the microscope on the team right now. Their desire to win games and to find a way to win, that’s just inexcusable in my mind.”

Talented as both players are, their season are being defined by the wrong things. The focus on Johnson should be his route-running and YAC ability. For Pickens, his jump-ball prowess. Some of the blame falls on the quarterback and passing game for not giving those guys enough opportunities. But neither player is helping their own cause either.