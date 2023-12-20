The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 16 Injury Report, Pickens Comments, Team Culture, Trubisky Contract, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Tuesday injury report released by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the team’s Saturday Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We also go over the recent transactions the Steelers have made and how Friday could be an interesting day when it comes to roster moves.

Steelers WR George Pickens is back in the news cycle again thanks to comments that he made Tuesday during his media session. We go over what all Pickens said, the expected fallout from what he said, and what the immediate and long-term future might be for him.

Alex and talk quite a bit about culture as it relates to the Steelers in this podcast after all that has happened with Pickens this past week.

We move on to talk a bit about Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky and his contract status. We also talk about other alternatives the team might have when it comes to cutting him during the offseason related to the $1 million roster bonus he is due. We also discuss if the Steelers will have two quarterbacks under contract come the time the 2024 NFL Draft arrives.

Later in this show, Alex and I recap some final thoughts from the Steelers’ Week 15 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts after fully devouring the All-22 tape from that contest.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 85-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

