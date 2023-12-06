The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Patriots Game Preview, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the status of Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to play the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.

We start by going over the Steelers’ Tuesday injury report and speculate who might be in and who might be out Thursday night. We also talk a little about what the Steelers’ inactive list might look like ahead of the game against the Patriots.

The Steelers made coordinators Eddie Faulkner and Teryl Austin available to the media on Tuesday so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of their weekly press conferences. That results in us talking about C Mason Cole, OLB Nick Herbig, DT Keeanu Benton, and DL DeMarvin Leal.

Alex and I also make sure to discuss the topic concerning a few players possibly taking the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals too lightly. We also discuss QB Mitch Trubisky and the comments he made on Tuesday concerning how aggressive he intends on being Thursday night against the Patriots.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by veteran beat writer Ben Volin, who covers the Patriots for The Boston Globe. We talk with Ben about the 2023 Patriots to date, the status of HC Bill Belichick after this season and the upcoming Thursday night game in Pittsburgh. At the end of this game preview, Ben gives us his prediction for the game between the Patriots and the Steelers.

If not already doing so, please follow Ben on Twitter/X at @BenVolin and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.bostonglobe.com/about/staff-list/staff/ben-volin/?p1=Article_Byline

Alex and I then move on to provide our own game preview for the Thursday night game between the Patriots and the Steelers. We discuss offense, defense, and special teams when it comes to both teams. As usual, Alex and I give our score predictions for the upcoming game at the end of this segment.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 124-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Patriots Game Preview, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9402842283

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 59 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n