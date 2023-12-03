T.J. Watt Injured Against Cardinals (Update)

UPDATE: Watt has returned to the game.

Things went from bad to worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as OLB T.J. Watt limped off the field following a punt by the Arizona Cardinals and headed to the blue medical tent. It appears to be an ankle injury for Watt, who limped off the field and went down and was attended to by trainers on the sideline before heading into the medical tent.

The Steelers already are without QB Kenny Pickett and LB Elandon Roberts, who both suffered injuries against Arizona. Watt exited the blue medical tent and was seen sitting on the bench on the sidelines, but he was in visible pain exiting the field.

T.J. Watt in some discomfort on the Steelers sidelines. pic.twitter.com/eC7o4PM87V — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Obviously, losing Watt, one of the best players in football, is a huge blow for the Steelers. He has 14.5 sacks on the season, and he’s an all-around weapon on defense for the team. Losing him for any period of time would be devastating, and he did not return to the field for the start of team’s next defensive drive. He also had his ankle retaped on the sideline.

We’ll keep you updated on Watt’s status for the rest of this game, which the Steelers currently trail 17-3 in the fourth quarter.