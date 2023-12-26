T.J. Watt Explains Why He Loves Playing For Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is perfect for T.J. Watt.

And T.J. Watt is perfect for Pittsburgh.

Joining NBC’s Peter King on the latest edition of his podcast, Watt spoke with King primarily to discuss Cam Heyward’s leadership and community work. But the interview ended with the focus on Watt and his time with the Steelers and in the city, drafted by the team in 2017. Draft day is unpredictable with the chance to land anywhere, but going to Pittsburgh was the perfect fit.

“I love Pittsburgh, I really do,” Watt told King. “There’s a lot of places that I could’ve gone to that I wouldn’t have been as happy. I know that for a fact. I think, first and foremost, it’s the people. It’s the community. People are just so appreciative and thankful of the Steelers. And when I see people out and about, no one’s really like bothering me for pictures or, autographs and stuff like that. I just truly want to be a part of the community that people accept and appreciate me for that.”

Watt admits the transition was a bit of an unknown. Growing up in the state of Wisconsin and playing his college ball for the Badgers, he essentially hadn’t played football outside of the region in his career. Selected by Pittsburgh where he didn’t know anybody, he quickly meshed with the culture.

“It’s a working-class town. People just wanna see us be a part of the city and not just be those players on TV. That’s what I love about Pittsburgh. I love the people, I love the tradition here.”

Inside the Steelers’ facility is also the perfect fit. Making the jump to the NFL is always a leap, but playing in a similar system as he did in college, a 3-4 outside linebacker in an aggressive defense, made things as seamless as possible. The numbers back it up. After racking up seven sacks his rookie year, he busted out with 13 as a sophomore and hasn’t looked back.

Through seven seasons, Watt has 94.5 sacks and is on track to lead the league for the third time in his career. Not only does Watt have by far the most sacks since entering the league in 2017, but he also leads the NFL with 27 forced fumbles over that span. No one else has more than 22.

Tradition remains strong in Pittsburgh, with many comparing it to a college-like feel, where players from yesteryear still stop by.

“I know Franco Harris is no longer with us, but he used to come back all the time. James Harrison has been around, Rod Woodson’s been around, the list goes on of alums that are so proud of this place and then don’t shy away from coming back and sharing their knowledge.”

One day, hopefully not for a while, Watt will be one of those old-heads. He’ll go down as one of the greatest of his generation in Pittsburgh and the NFL and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Catch the whole episode below.