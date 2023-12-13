Study: The Steelers Are Getting Crushed In The Field Position Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won most of their games this season in a similar fashion. The defense holds opposing teams’ scores down to keep each game competitive, and the offense does just enough late to win. This model can work, the Steelers have proven as much, but winning the field position battle is paramount to its success. In the 2023 season, the Steelers are not winning that battle. They are among the NFL’s worst teams in starting field position on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Steelers start their average drive at the 27-yard line. That is tied for the third-worst starting field position in the league. On defense, the Steelers’ opponents start their average drive at the 29-yard line. That is tied for the ninth-worst starting field position allowed. Their differential is negative two, tied for the seventh-worst differential in the league. It might not seem like much, but when you consider the number of drives a team has throughout the season, that small deficit adds up quickly.

Just look at some of the company the Steelers keep toward the bottom of the list. Conversely, look at the teams toward the top of the list. It isn’t perfect, but it is a pretty solid correlation between a team’s performance and its starting field position differential.

Starting Field Position Team Off. Start Def. Start Differential 49ers 31 25 6 Ravens 32 27 5 Jaguars 31 27 4 Packers 31 27 4 Cowboys 30 27 3 Saints 30 27 3 Broncos 31 29 2 Buccaneers 29 27 2 Lions 30 28 2 Raiders 29 27 2 Seahawks 30 28 2 Bills 29 28 1 Eagles 30 29 1 Bengals 28 28 0 Colts 29 29 0 Dolphins 29 29 0 Jets 29 29 0 Browns 29 30 -1 Chargers 28 29 -1 Chiefs 28 29 -1 Falcons 28 29 -1 Giants 28 29 -1 Titans 27 28 -1 Bears 29 31 -2 Steelers 27 29 -2 Texans 27 29 -2 Rams 27 30 -3 Vikings 27 30 -3 Commanders 27 30 -3 Patriots 26 30 -4 Cardinals 27 33 -6 Panthers 25 32 -7

This number has many, many factors that feed into it. The basic performance of the offense and the defense has an obvious effect on the overall field position battle. With the Steelers having the second-best turnover differential in the league, they should in theory be winning the field position battle. The other teams at the top of the turnover differential list? The San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Cincinnati Bengals. All are much higher on the field position chart above.

There are three things that are really killing the Steelers with their field position: special teams penalties, punting, and punt returns. I posted a recent deep dive into the Steelers’ special teams penalties issues. Since 2020, the Steelers have the most penalties against their special teams as any team in the league.

The punting game isn’t helping matters either. Pressley Harvin III is currently tied for the seventh-fewest net punting yards per attempt with 39.7. The Steelers used a seventh-round draft pick on Harvin in 2021. He has moments where he performs really well but has been inconsistent overall. This is made even more aggravating when you see Braden Mann toward the top of the list. The Steelers signed Mann as competition for Harvin in training camp this year. and he even made the initial 53-man roster. Here is a chart that shows each punter’s average net yardage (min. 15 punts.)

Net Punting Player Avg. Net Punt (yds) Player Avg. Net Punt (yds) AJ Cole III 45.5 Jack Fox 41.5 Ryan Stonehouse 44.3 Blake Gillikin 41.5 Cameron Johnston 43.8 Bryce Baringer 41.3 Michael Dickson 43.7 Bradley Pinion 41.1 Jamie Gillan 43 Ryan Wright 41 Logan Cooke 43 Jake Camarda 40.5 Mitch Wishnowsky 42.9 Riley Dixon 40.5 Braden Mann 42.8 Ty Zentner 40.3 Johnny Hekker 42.2 Pressley Harvin III 39.7 Thomas Morstead 42.1 Ethan Evans 39.7 Corey Bojorquez 42.1 Lou Hedley 39.6 Rigoberto Sanchez 42 Jordan Stout 39.5 JK Scott 41.9 Brad Robbins 39.4 Jake Bailey 41.8 Daniel Whelan 38.5 Tommy Townsend 41.7 Sam Martin 37.7 Tress Way 41.5 Trenton Gill 36.5

On the other side of the punt game, Calvin Austin III and the return unit are providing very little. Once again, the Steelers find themselves near the bottom of the list with a 6.6-yard average return. A disappointing season for Austin, both as a receiver and as a punt return specialist. Hopes were high following his 54-yard punt return versus the Buffalo Bills in the preseason. Now 13 games into the season, the average has barely improved over last year’s group, which was the very worst in the league.

Punt Return Average Team Punt Return Avg. Team Punt Return Avg. Broncos 16.9 Browns 8.7 Chargers 16.6 Dolphins 8.6 Ravens 14.8 Chiefs 8.5 Eagles 14.2 Panthers 8.4 Saints 12.5 Vikings 8.4 Bengals 11.4 Texans 8.2 Seahawks 11 Titans 8 Raiders 10.9 49ers 8 Jaguars 10.6 Packers 8 Lions 10 Commanders 7.5 Jets 9.7 Falcons 7.5 Cardinals 9.6 Rams 7 Buccaneers 9.2 Steelers 6.6 Bears 9 Giants 6.2 Colts 8.9 Patriots 5.9 Bills 8.8 Cowboys 5.8

Any way you slice it, the Steelers’ special teams units have been a drag on the overall team. The bend-don’t-break defense and the play-it-safe offensive philosophy that the Steelers have been employing is not viable if special teams are consistent culprits in losing the field position battle.