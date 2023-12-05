Study: Steelers Special Teams Unit NFL’s Most Penalized Since 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem, and it isn’t one that gets a lot of attention. That problem is special teams. Specifically, the rate at which the special teams unit commits penalties. This problem isn’t isolated to the 2023 season, either. Dating back to 2020, the Steelers have committed 70 penalties on special teams, the most in the league over that span, per data from nflpenalties.com. For reference, the Indianapolis Colts are the least-penalized special teams unit in the league and have had 28 penalties since 2020. This only counts accepted penalties, so the actual number of penalties committed is even higher.

The Steelers have not led the league in any single year, but have consistently been a top-five offending unit. Every year since 2020, the Steelers’ special teams group has committed 19 penalties. They have 13 this season which is tied for the fourth-most and puts them on pace to reach 19, the same they’ve had each of the last three seasons.

Special Teams Penalties Since 2020 Team ST Penalty Count ST Penalty Yds ST Pre-Snap Penalties Pittsburgh 70 605 25 Carolina 68 517 28 Dallas 66 530 22 Kansas City 58 460 15 Las Vegas 56 456 22 Houston 56 401 25 Tennessee 55 467 13 New England 55 429 17 Seattle 53 425 21 N.Y. Jets 53 497 14 Green Bay 53 451 14 Cleveland 53 420 22 Atlanta 53 423 23 Washington 51 393 15 Arizona 51 425 15 N.Y. Giants 50 435 8 New Orleans 47 397 14 Jacksonville 47 374 16 Minnesota 46 342 17 Detroit 46 346 23 LA Chargers 45 332 21 Buffalo 45 368 8 LA Rams 44 364 8 Denver 44 335 9 Baltimore 42 344 15 Miami 41 317 16 Chicago 41 364 13 Tampa Bay 39 312 13 Cincinnati 39 295 9 Philadelphia 37 340 7 San Francisco 36 335 9 Indianapolis 28 238 7

Pittsburgh’s general philosophy and the way that they have tried to win most games since 2020 is counting on the defense to do most of the heavy lifting. The offense has been ultra-conservative and has protected the ball well. In theory, this can be a viable approach under two conditions—the defense holds up its end of the bargain, and special teams don’t consistently give opposing offenses a good starting field position.

The Steelers’ defense has been good, particularly at limiting points, but the special teams unit has let them down. What is the practical difference between an interception at midfield or a punt return that gets 15 yards tacked on due to a special teams penalty? In terms of field position, not a whole lot. This is one fatal flaw in the Steelers’ philosophy on how they like to win games. The defense is more of a bend-but-don’t-break unit. They have been good at limiting points, but not so much on yardage. If they are consistently being asked to defend short fields, they eventually will concede points.

Against the Cardinals, for example, Miles Killebrew was called for fair catch interference, face masking on punt coverage, and running into the kicker. Running into the kicker didn’t end up mattering because it isn’t an automatic first down, and the yardage wasn’t enough to convert, so it was declined. It just as easily could have given a fresh set of downs in other situations. The face mask penalty was a punt that was already returned to the Steelers’ end of the field and the 15-yard penalty set up a drive starting from the Steelers’ 33-yard line. The Cardinals scored on that drive. The fair catch interference was another 15-yard penalty. That drive would have started from the Cardinals’ 19, but instead started at the 34.

A good special teams unit can pair well with a good defense to consistently win the field position battle to both limit the opponent’s scoring opportunities and set up opportunities of their own. The Steelers’ unit has not done that well enough. Pair the penalty issues with the inconsistent punting, and the Steelers have a big problem on their hands.