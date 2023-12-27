Steelers Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Pickett Limited, Four Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Per the team, four players didn’t practice Wednesday while two others were limited.

Not practicing today were RB Najee Harris (knee), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pec), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Limited today were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and S Trenton Thompson (neck).

Steelers Wednesday Week 17 Injury Report

DNP

RB Najee Harris (knee)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

S Trenton Thompson (neck)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that the Steelers would take a similar approach with Pickett as they did last week. Limited reps early in the week with his health and progress monitored throughout Thursday and Friday’s practice. Last week, Pickett was limited all three days before being ruled out on Friday. He’s more than three weeks removed from the Dec. 4 tightrope surgery he had on his ankle. Mason Rudolph received the starter reps during today’s practice and is the most likely name to start this weekend.

Fitzpatrick still hasn’t practiced after missing Week 16 due to a knee injury he suffered the week prior against the Indianapolis Colts. During his presser, Tomlin implied that Fitzpatrick would be limited early in the week, making his DNP status discouraging for his odds of playing. Thompson at least returned on a limited basis after missing the Bengals game due to a stinger/neck injury. With Keanu Neal not activated, he is expected to remain on IR the rest of the week.

Tomlin has already ruled out Roberts for this weekend’s contest. Myles Jack is likely to start while Blake Martinez is expected to dress and play for the second time since being signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. The Steelers also signed former second-round pick Jaylon Smith to their practice squad.

Harris and Seumalo have been listed with their injuries for several weeks. Neither has missed a game and each is expected to play against Seattle.

The Steelers kick off against the Seahawks Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.