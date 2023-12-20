Steelers Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Pittsburgh Looking Healthier For Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Saturday afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team’s report, only two players did not practice today. S Trenton Thompson (ankle) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) were the only two who sat out.

Limited today were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Practicing full today were RB Najee Harris (knee), S Elijah Riley (ankle), OT Broderick Jones (ankle), TE Pat Freiermuth (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (concussion).

Pickett returned to practice Tuesday, his first since injuring his ankle on Dec. 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pickett was second in line during the team’s individual period today, only behind Mason Rudolph, and ahead of Mitch Trubisky and Trace McSorley.

QB drills at Steelers practice today, where Kenny Pickett went second in individual drills behind Mason Rudolph. Yesterday he went fourth, after PS QB Trace McSorley pic.twitter.com/Nv3bXy4iYk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 20, 2023

During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin called Pickett questionable as the team went into the week expecting Mason Rudolph to start. It’ll be interesting to see Pickett’s final game status on Thursday’s injury report, the last of the week.

Heyward continues to progress through concussion protocol in the hopes of playing this weekend. If not, the team will lean on Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal in its base defense while Keeanu Benton and Montravius Adams are likely to see additional time as sub-package rushers. The fact Heyward was full-go today means he could soon exit protocol and officially be cleared to play.

Harris and Seumalo have fought through their injuries for several weeks and both are likely to again suit up this weekend, especially given their increased participation today. Ditto with Broderick Jones and Pat Freiermuth, who were both limited Wednesday.

Riley remains on IR but could get activated on Friday prior to this weekend’s game. That could be especially useful with Trenton Thompson trending toward missing this game. It also seems likely veteran S Eric Rowe could make his Steelers debut after spending the last month on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Damontae Kazee is expected to miss this game due to his season-ending suspension, though he is appealing the punishment.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.