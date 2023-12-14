Steelers Week 15 Thursday Injury Report: Two Players Questionable For Colts Game (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Ruled out for the game is QB Kenny Pickett due to his ankle surgery. That news was made known during Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference.

Ruled questionable for the game are OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and OLB Alex Highsmith (concussion). Seumalo and Pickett were the only two Steelers to not practice Thursday. Everyone else on the team practiced in full, including Highsmith.

UPDATE (3:41 PM): The Steelers announced Alex Highsmith has cleared concussion protocol. He is no longer listed as questionable and is expected to play.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has now been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol. His game status designation (originally listed as questionable) has changed and is expected to play on Saturday vs. the #Colts. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 14, 2023

The players without a game status are WR Diontae Johnson (knee), RB Najee Harris (knee), S Damontae Kazee (ankle), CB James Pierre (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), LB T.J. Watt (cleared concussion protocol), DT Keeanu Benton (oblique), and DT Cam Heyward (groin).

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – questionable)

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – out)

Limited

None

Full

WR Diontae Johnson (knee – no game status)

RB Najee Harris (knee – no game status)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle – no game status)

LB Elandon Roberts (groin – no game status)

LB Alex Highsmith (concussion – no game status)

LB T.J. Watt (concussion – no game status)

NT Keeanu Benton (oblique – no game status)

DT Cam Heyward (groin – no game status)

Kenny Pickett ruled out for Saturday. Alex Highsmith & Isaac Seumalo both questionable versus Colts. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/kLlpAE0jlx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 14, 2023

Watt exited concussion protocol Wednesday night and will play against the Colts. The same can be expected of the long list of Steelers without game statuses. Highsmith will join him as the Steelers’ starting outside linebackers.

Pickett has been ruled out since Monday and will miss his second straight game due to a high ankle sprain. Veteran Mitch Trubisky will get the start with Mason Rudolph backing him up. Pierre should return after missing last Thursday due to a nagging shoulder injury.

If Seumalo can’t play, and his failing to practice all week is a dubious sign, veteran Nate Herbig will step into the lineup. He’s made two starts this year in place of RG James Daniels and worked at left guard after Seumalo left the Arizona Cardinals game late in the first half.

Roberts will play after injuring his groin against the Cardinals but managing to suit up on a short week versus the Patriots. Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday with an ostensibly minor knee injury. Benton also got a full day of practice after being limited by an oblique injury the last week.

The Steelers and Colts kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.