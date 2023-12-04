Steelers Week 14 Monday Injury Report: Isaac Seumalo, Elandon Roberts Among Steelers Not Practicing On Estimated Report (Update)

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.: The Pittsburgh Steelers have added center Mason Cole to the injury report estimation for Monday, listing him as a limited participant with a neck injury.

Cole had a rough showing Sunday against the Cardinals with three bad snaps that were low, one of which resulted in a sack of quarterback Kenny Pickett and one resulting in a fumble by Mitch Trubisky that the Cardinals recovered. He did briefly head to the locker room Sunday after one of his low snaps, but didn’t miss any time.

Below is our original story on the Monday injury report estimation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the week Monday afternoon ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots. Though it is just an estimate as the Steelers did not actually practice, seven starters did not practice, including linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard Isaac Seumalo. Each left Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a groin and shoulder injury, respectively.

Along with Roberts and Seumalo, quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a DNP. He had surgery Monday morning to help speed up the recovery process after leaving Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled him out Monday.

Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and James Pierre were listed as DNPs on Monday with Peterson getting a veteran’s day off. Pierre is dealing with a shoulder injury, which he dealt with last week. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was listed as a DNP as well, though it’s a rest day for the veteran.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams returned to practice in full on Monday after Tomlin stated he be a full go against the Patriots, while rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was limited with an oblique injury.

STEELERS MONDAY INJURY REPORT (ESTIMATION)

DNP

DL Cameron Heyward (not injury related — resting player/groin)

CB Patrick Peterson (not injury related — resting player)

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (groin)

LG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

LIMITED

DL Keeanu Benton (oblique)

C Mason Cole (neck)

FULL

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle)