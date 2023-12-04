Steelers Week 14 Monday Injury Report: Isaac Seumalo, Elandon Roberts Among Steelers Not Practicing Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the week Monday afternoon ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots. Though it is just an estimate as the Steelers did not actually practice Monday, seven starters did not practice, including linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard Isaac Seumalo, both of whom left Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with injuries.

Along with Roberts and Seumao, quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a DNP. He had an ankle procedure Monday morning to help speed up the recovery process after leaving Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled him out Monday.

Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and James Pierre were listed as DNPs on Monday with Peterson getting a veteran’s day off. Pierre is dealing with a shoulder injury, which he dealt with last week. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was listed as a DNP as well, though it’s a rest day for the veteran.

Defensive lineman Montarvius Adams returned to practice in full on Monday after Tomlin stated he be a full go against the Patriots, while rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was limited with an oblique injury.

STEELERS MONDAY INJURY REPORT (ESTIMATION)

DNP

DL Cameron Heyward (not injury related — resting player/groin)

CB Patrick Peterson (not injury related — resting player)

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (groin)

LG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

LIMITED

DL Keeanu Benton (oblique)

FULL

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle)

Fitzpatrick, who broke his hand Sunday against the Cardinals, never missed a snap after being able to cast the hand during the weather delay, getting him back on the field. He didn’t seem any worse for the wear after the game, stating that he’ll be fine. It’s been a tough year for Fitzpatrick from an injury standpoint, so he undoubtedly doesn’t want to miss any additional time.

The inside linebacker room continues to be decimated by injury as Roberts was the latest to go down with an injury. Dealing with a groin injury and missing practice to start the week on a short week is a concern. He came back for one play in the game before exiting again. It doesn’t look great for him on Thursday.

Same for Seumalo, who left the game on the same play Pickett was injured and never returned.

We’ll keep an eye on Keeanu Benton moving forward as an oblique injury can be tricky.