Steelers Wednesday Week 15 Injury Report: WR Diontae Johnson Added With Knee Injury, Full-Go For T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. After four players missed yesterday’s practice, three sat out today. They were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), WR Diontae Johnson (knee), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Limited on Wednesday were LB Elandon Roberts (groin), OLB Alex Highsmith (concussion), and NT Keeanu Benton (oblique).

Practicing in full were RB Najee Harris (knee), S Damontae Kazee (ankle), CB James Pierre (shoulder), OLB T.J. Watt (concussion), and DT Cam Heyward (groin).

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

WR Diontae Johnson (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Limited

LB Elandon Roberts (groin)

LB Alex Highsmith (concussion)

NT Keeanu Benton (oblique)

Full

RB Najee Harris (knee)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle)

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

LB T.J. Watt (concussion)

DT Cam Heyward (groin)

Steelers Wednesday injury report: Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson (knee) and Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) all failed to practice. T.J. Watt was full on Wednesday while Alex Highsmith was limited. Elandon Roberts and Keeanu Benton both limited along with Highsmith. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/eBsjmrLZcE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 13, 2023

There’s no detail of how or when Johnson suffered his knee injury. It may be a minor issue, but tomorrow’s report will give his game status against the Colts. Pickett has already been ruled out for the game with his ankle injury and surgery.

Watt and Highsmith continue to move through concussion protocol. Based on their participation and comments from teammates and coaches, they’re likely to suit up. Still, they will have to be officially cleared before they can play. The fact Watt was full today is obviously a great sign.

Harris showed up on last week’s injury report with a knee issue but played in Thursday’s loss to the New England Patriots on a short week. A full participant, he’s almost certain to play this weekend. Seumalo also came into last week questionable with a shoulder injury, exiting the Week 13 Arizona Cardinals game because of it, but logged every snap against the Pats. Still, after not practicing the last two days, Thursday will be an important day for him. Roberts suffered a groin injury against the Cardinals and powered through it against the Patriots. Roberts sat out yesterday’s session so he’s moving in the right direction.

Pierre is expected to return after sitting out the team’s Week 14 game. He’s battled a shoulder injury throughout the season but with a long week, is likely to play. Rookie CB Darius Rush replaced him as the team’s starting left gunner against the Patriots and could be inactive Saturday assuming Pierre dresses.

The Steelers and Colts kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.