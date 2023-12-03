Steelers Vs. Cardinals: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 13 Sunday afternoon home game against the Arizona Cardinals, and this week there are once again six players on it with one of them dealing with an injury that will prevent him from playing in the 1 p.m. contest.

After ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, DT Montravius Adams (ankle) is officially inactive on Sunday. Adams, who sustained his ankle injury early in the team’s Week Nine game, will miss his fourth consecutive game.

The Steelers’ other five Week 13 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., CB Darius Rush, and ILB Blake Martinez. Rudolph, however, is in uniform once again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the 12th time this season that has happened.

Cook has been inactive for all but one game so far this season. Martinez has yet to be active for a game since joining the Steelers.

The Steelers made one elevation from their practice squad on Saturday and that was LB Kyron Johnson being added. Johnson is active on Sunday against the Cardinals.

As expected, Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick is active on Sunday against the Cardinals. He missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 13 vs. Cardinals:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

ILB Blake Martinez

CB Darius Rush

DT Montravius Adams

Cardinals’ Inactive Players:

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Starling Thomas

OL Dennis Daley

WR Michael Wilson

WR Zach Pascal

TE Blake Whiteheart