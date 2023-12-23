Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 16 Saturday afternoon home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this week there are seven players on it with three of them dealing with an injury that will prevent them from playing in the 4:30 p.m. contest.

After ending the week listed as out on the team’s injury report, QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and S Trenton Thompson (neck) are all now officially inactive on Saturday afternoon.

Pickett, who sustained his ankle injury in Week 13, will miss his third game of the season on Saturday. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by QB Mason Rudolph this week. QB Mitch Trubisky will be the backup to Rudolph on Saturday with Pickett sidelined.

Fitzpatrick and Thompson were both injured last Saturday in the team’s Week 15 road loss. This will mark the fifth game this season that Fitzpatrick has missed due to injury and the first one for Thompson, who was added to the 53-man roster in Week 11.

The Steelers’ other four Week 16 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include T Dylan Cook, DL DeMarvin Leal, CB Darius Rush, and ILB Blake Martinez.

The Steelers made several transactions on Friday. Those four players included in those transactions, two of which were elevations from the practice squad, are all active on Saturday against the Bengals. Those four players are S Elijah Riley, S Eric Rowe, ILB Myles Jack, and LB Kyron Johnson.

Also active on Saturday as expected is DT Cameron Heyward, who cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 16 vs. Bengals:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

DL DeMarvin Leal

Bengals’ Inactive Players:

WR Ja’Marr Chase

TE Irv Smith Jr.

RB Chris Evans

DT Travis Bell

LB Devin Harper

OT D’Ante Smith

OL Trey Hill